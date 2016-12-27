Wife Arrested After Shooting Husband in Union Grove

On December 27th, 2016, just after midnight, Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Village of Union Grove reference a domestic situation in which a male had been shot.

According to witnesses inside the home, Konrad Madeja and his wife Phyliss Madeja were involved in a verbal and physical argument when Phyliss Madeja apparently shot Konrad Madeja.

Deputies arrived and found Konrad Madeja inside the home unresponsive and that he had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Konrad Madeja was transported to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee where he expected to recover from his injury.

Phyllis Madeja was treated for minor injuries and released from Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Racine. Phyliss Madeja was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail and is being held on $50,000 cash bond for attempted Second Degree Intentional Homicide. The incident continues to be investigated by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.