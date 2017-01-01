Wind Advisory Extended Through Wednesday Night

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST WEDNESDAY…

The Wind Advisory is now in effect until 7 PM CST Wednesday.

In the wake of a cold front, strong southwest winds will occur and continue through the late afternoon. Winds will gust in the 35 to 45 mph range. There will be a lull in the stronger winds

for a time tonight, however stronger winds are expected to ramp back up later tonight through Wednesday. Thus the Wind Advisory has been extended through Wednesday.

* TIMING…Through early Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 to 45 mph today.

A brief lull is expected tonight then west winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult…

especially for high profile vehicles. Secure small objects,

like garbage cans, as they will blow around easily.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Counties under the advisory include Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-