..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR KENOSHA, RACINE & MILWAUKEE ..
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Wind Advisory…which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to
4 PM CDT Thursday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Late Tonight into Thursday afternoon.
* WINDS…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph are possible. Highest gusts expected near Lake michigan.
* IMPACTS…Loose objects will be blown around and high profile
vehicles will encounter difficulty. Some trees may be blown
over due to the saturated soil.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.