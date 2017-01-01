Wind ADVISORY In Effect From 10pm Wednesday to 4pm Thursday

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR KENOSHA, RACINE & MILWAUKEE ..

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Wind Advisory…which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to

4 PM CDT Thursday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…Late Tonight into Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph are possible. Highest gusts expected near Lake michigan.

* IMPACTS…Loose objects will be blown around and high profile

vehicles will encounter difficulty. Some trees may be blown

over due to the saturated soil.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.