Wind Advisory In Effect From 3PM to Midnight

…VERY STRONG WINDS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT…

AREAS AFFECTED:

SHEBOYGAN; WASHINGTON; DODGE; KENOSHA; OZAUKEE; WAUKESHA; RACINE; MILWAUKEE; WALWORTH; JEFFERSON

.STRONG LOW PRESSURE MOVING THROUGH THE REGION WILL RESULT IN STRONG WESTERLY WINDS. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS MAY BE STRONG ENOUGH TO DOWN TREE BRANCHES, RESULTING

IN POWER OUTAGES.

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A

WIND ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.

* TIMING…THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT.

* WINDS…WEST AT 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 TO 55 MPH.

* IMPACTS…THESE WINDS MAY DOWN TREE BRANCHES, POSSIBLY RESULTING

IN POWER OUTAGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 30 MPH OR MORE ARE EXPECTED,

WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 57 MPH. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING

DIFFICULT…ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA

CAUTION.