Wind Advisory issued April 05 at 7:40PM CDT until April 06 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS

…Strong winds possible late Tonight into Thursday afternoon… .Strong north to northeast winds are expected late tonight into Thursday. Wind gusts may get as high as 45 mph, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph. The strongest winds will be closer to Lake Michigan, from Milwaukee to Kenosha. An intense low moving across Illinois and into the central Great