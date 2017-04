Wind Advisory issued April 06 at 9:25AM CDT until April 06 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS

…Windy Conditions Expected Today… .Strong north to northwest winds are still expected today. Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 to 45 mph, especially closer to the Lake Michigan shore from Milwaukee to Kenosha. Farther inland, wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common. Strong low pressure moving from northwest Ohio toward the eastern