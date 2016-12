Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 10:10AM CST until December 26 at 8:00PM CST by NWS

…STRONG WINDS DEVELOPING LATE THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON… STRONG SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES TO NORTH OF LAKE SUPERIOR. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE BY LATE MORNING AND IN THE AFTERNOON. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING…