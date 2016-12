Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 2:54PM CST until December 26 at 8:00PM CST by NWS

…STRONG WINDS INTO THIS EVENING… STRONG SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES TO THE NORTH OF LAKE SUPERIOR. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH WILL PERSIST IN MANY AREAS. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING…