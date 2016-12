Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 6:57AM CST until December 26 at 8:00PM CST by NWS

…AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING FOLLOWED BY STRONG WINDS LATER TODAY… .WARM…MOIST AIR FLOWING NORTHWARD OVER THE COLD GROUND AND SNOWFIELD WILL CAUSE AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER PARTS OF SOUTHEAST EARLY THIS MORNING. THE DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE THE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. VISIBILITIES HAVE IMPROVED OVER THE