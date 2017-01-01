Wind Advisory Issued for Tuesday

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM

8 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Wind Advisory…which is in effect from 8 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* TIMING…Mid morning through the afternoon on Tuesday. * WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 to 45 mph. * IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult… especially for high profile vehicles. Secure small objects, like garbage cans, as they will blow around easily.

Strong Southwest Winds Tuesday…

In the wake of a cold front tracking through Wisconsin tonight, strong southwest winds will develop by mid to late morning and continue through the late afternoon. Winds will increase rapidly

on Tuesday with gusts during the afternoon in the 35 to 45 mph range. Winds will die down Tuesday night, with even stronger winds expected on Wednesday. Another wind advisory will likely be needed for Wednesday.

COUNTIES INCLUDED

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-

Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-