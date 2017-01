Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 12:06PM CST until January 11 at 12:00AM CST by NWS

…VERY STRONG WINDS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT… .STRONG LOW PRESSURE MOVING THROUGH THE REGION WILL RESULT IN STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS EARLY THIS AFTERNOON THAT WILL SHIFT WESTERLY DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON HOURS. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS MAY BE STRONG ENOUGH TO DOWN TREE BRANCHES…RESULTING IN POWER OUTAGES.