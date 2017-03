Wind Advisory issued March 06 at 2:53PM CST until March 07 at 6:00PM CST by NWS

…Strong Southwest Winds Tuesday… .In the wake of a cold front tracking through Wisconsin tonight, strong southwest winds will develop by mid to late morning and continue through the late afternoon. Winds will increase rapidly on Tuesday with gusts during the afternoon in the 35 to 45 mph range. Winds will die down Tuesday night, with even stronger winds