Wind Advisory issued March 07 at 10:24AM CST until March 08 at 7:00PM CST by NWS

…Strong Southwest Winds Today, Strong West Winds Wednesday… .In the wake of a cold front, strong southwest winds will occur and continue through the late afternoon. Winds will gust in the 35 to 45 mph range. There will be a lull in the stronger winds for a time tonight, however stronger winds are expected to ramp back up later tonight through Wednesday. Thus the Wind Advisory