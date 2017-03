Wind Advisory issued March 07 at 8:55PM CST until March 08 at 7:00PM CST by NWS

…STRONG WINDS AGAIN WEDNESDAY… .A tight pressure gradient between low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south will keep gusty winds going through Wednesday. After showers exit later this evening, there will be a lull in the stronger winds for a time tonight, however stronger winds are expected to ramp back up later tonight into Wednesday