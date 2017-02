Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 2:33PM CST until February 25 at 6:00AM CST by NWS

…FREEZING DRIZZLE CHANGING TO SNOW OVERNIGHT… .Ice accumulating on untreated roads due to freezing drizzle will cause slippery driving conditions this afternoon and evening. Freezing drizzle will gradually change over to light snow from west to east after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected with highest amounts toward central Wisconsin.