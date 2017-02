Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 3:20AM CST until February 25 at 6:00AM CST by NWS

…SNOW WILL END THIS MORNING… .Look for the snow to gradually diminish and come to an end from west to east this morning. The snow will end west of Madison before 6 am. The snow should then end around 6 am in the Madison area and in the Milwaukee area by 8 am. The light snow, or flurries, will hang on up in the Sheboygan area into the late