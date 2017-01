Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 8:48PM CST until January 12 at 12:00AM CST by NWS

…A WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING… .A SLOW MOVING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE OVER LOWER MICHIGAN THIS EVENING WAS BRINGING FREEZING RAIN OVER THE FAR SOUTHEAST…WITH SNOW AND SOME FREEZING RAIN TO THE NORTH. THE AREA OF PRECIPITATION WAS GRADUALLY MOVING OFF TO THE EAST AND NORTHEAST. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…