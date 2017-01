Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 7:18PM CST until January 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS

…FREEZING RAIN AND ICY ROADS TO CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT… .THE ADVISORY HAS BEEN REISSUED FOR FAR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. EVEN THOUGH AIR TEMPERATURES ARE ABOVE FREEZING AND ICING IS NOT EXPECTED ON ELEVATED SURFACES…PAVEMENT AND SIDEWALK TEMPERATURES ARE DROPPING BELOW FREEZING CAUSING MAY ROADS TO ICE BACK UP. MAIN