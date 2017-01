Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 6:00AM CST until January 26 at 12:00AM CST by NWS

…WINTRY WEATHER HAS RETURNED TO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN… .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO FALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INTO EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. OCCASIONAL RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. MORNING SNOWFALL OF ANYWHERE FROM A TRACE TO 4 INCHES IS EXPECTED…WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL FROM MADISON NORTH TO FOND DU LAC…BERLIN…MONTELLO AND THE WISCONSIN