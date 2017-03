Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 3:45PM CDT until March 14 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

…Prolonged period of light to moderate snow expected… .Snow will spread across southern Wisconsin Sunday evening and not end until Monday evening over south central Wisconsin. Lake effect snow will continue the snow into Tuesday for far eastern Wisconsin. 4 to 9 inches of powdery snow is forecast with the highest amounts southwest of Madison and over far eastern