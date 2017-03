Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:54PM CDT until March 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS

…HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW IN FAR EASTERN WISCONSIN CONTINUING INTO TONIGHT AND POSSIBLY TUESDAY MORNING… .Periods of heavy lake effect snow is continuing across eastern Wisconsin this afternoon. The lake effect snow will continue tonight and into Tuesday morning with storm totals of a foot to a foot and a half for the lake counties including portions of