Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:17AM CDT until March 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS

…SNOW CONTINUING TODAY INTO TONIGHT… .Snow continues across southern Wisconsin early this morning. Look for the snow to persist through the late afternoon over south central Wisconsin, while lake effect snow will continue into early Tuesday for far eastern Wisconsin. The highest snow amounts are expected in the east due to the lake enhancement. Modest east