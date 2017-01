Winter Weather Advisory Until 6 AM Tuesday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY…COUNTIES JEFFERSON-WAUKESHA-MILWAUKEE-LAFAYETTE-GREEN-ROCK-WALWORTH-RACINE-

KENOSHA-

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ICY ROADS AND SIDEWALKS…WHICH IS IN

EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY.

* TIMING…THROUGH THE NIGHT

* ICE…ICE IS NOT EXPECTED ON ELEVATED SURFACES. BUT…PAVEMENT

TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING RESULTING IN VERY

HAZARDOUS TRAVEL ON AREA ROADS. SECONDARY AND LESS TRAVELED

ROADS ARE MOST PRONE TO ICE. SIDEWALKS ARE SOLID ICE IN MANY

AREAS.

* IMPACTS…VERY HAZARDOUS AND DANGEROUS CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED

ROADS AND SIDEWALKS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.

…FREEZING RAIN AND ICY ROADS TO CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN

WISCONSIN TONIGHT…

.THE ADVISORY HAS BEEN REISSUED FOR FAR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. EVEN

THOUGH AIR TEMPERATURES ARE ABOVE FREEZING AND ICING IS NOT

EXPECTED ON ELEVATED SURFACES…PAVEMENT AND SIDEWALK TEMPERATURES

ARE DROPPING BELOW FREEZING CAUSING MAY ROADS TO ICE BACK UP. MAIN

ROADS ARE IN MUCH BETTER SHAPE COMPARED TO SECONDARY AND SIDE

ROADS. SIDEWALKS ARE A MESS.

LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WITH ICING ON ELEVATED SURFACES WILL CONTINUE

AROUND PORTAGE…REEDSBURG…GREEN LAKE AND MONTELLO. CONDITIONS

ACROSS THAT AREA ARE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS WITH VERY HAZARDOUS

TRAVEL. THERE IS A THREAT FOR FALLING TREE LIMBS IF THE ICE GETS

TOO HEAVY.