Winter Weathers Advisory Issued Starting Sunday Through Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM

10 PM SUNDAY TO

1 PM TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow…which is in effect from 10 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Tuesday.

Counties under the advisory:Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Waukesha-Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha-

Snow will spread across southern Wisconsin Sunday evening and not end until Monday evening over south central Wisconsin. Lake effect snow will continue the snow into Tuesday for far eastern

Wisconsin. 4 to 9 inches of powdery snow is forecast with the highest amounts southwest of Madison and over far eastern Wisconsin due to lake enhanced snow. Modest east to northeast winds are expected with some blowing and drifting snow to occur. Motorists can expect snow covered roads and reduced visibilities.

* TIMING…Expect snow to develop late Sunday evening and then diminish around the middle of the day on Tuesday.

* PRECIPITATION RATES…The heaviest snowfall rates will occur between midnight and noon on Monday well inland from Lake Michigan…with heavier snowfall rates continuing at times over

the lake counties into Monday night and Tuesday morning.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected with the highest totals in the lake counties. The snow will be dry and powdery.

* WINDS / VISIBILITIES…East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph for late Monday afternoon and night. Gusts up to 20 to 25 mph especially near Lake Michigan. Patchy

blowing snow and drifting is expected. Look for reduced visibilities.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult driving conditions…including during the morning commute on Monday and Tuesday. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast Monday afternoon. Gusts up to 20