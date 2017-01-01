Wintry Weather This Week

From the National Weather Service-Low pressure will continue to bring wintry precipitation to Wisconsin into Tuesday.

Light snow will continue to spread into the region and continue into tonight. Accumulations by middle morning Tuesday should range from 2-3 inches in northern parts of our area (Sheboygan/Fond du Lac areas), with an inch or less for areas along and south of Madison and Milwaukee.

A brief period of light sleet and light freezing rain is possible late tonight into Tuesday morning, before the precipitation transitions to rain by middle morning. Slick spots are possible on area roadways later tonight into early Tuesday morning, due to the cold pavement temperatures.

The precipitation may then transition back to light snow briefly by late Tuesday afternoon before ending by Tuesday evening. Little to no additional accumulation is expected. Temperatures will drop rapidly Tuesday evening so wet roads may become slick.

Additional wintry weather, including light freezing rain, will be possible in southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night into Thursday. Keep up with the forecast for this period.

Timeline and Accumulations