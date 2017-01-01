Wisconsin Humane Society April 2017 Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the April 2017 schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!

Upcoming clinic dates

Monday, April 3 (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Thursday, April 13 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Tuesday, April 18 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Sunday, April 23 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Thursday, April 27 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

ricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price

DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18

Rabies only $18

Both DHPP & Rabies $30

Bordetella $20

Microchip $25

Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.

Milwaukee: 414-264-6257

Racine: 262-554-6699

For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics