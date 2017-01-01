Wisconsin’s Attorney Announces New Effort To Prevent Pharmacy Robberies

Wauwatosa, Wis. – Today, Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin (PSW) announced a new training tool designed to deter pharmacy robberies.

“Since the launch of Dose of Reality 18 months ago, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and our private and public partners have taken a multifaceted approach to preventing prescription drug abuse,” said Attorney General Schimel. “The DOJ’s and Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin’s Pharmacy Robbery Prevention and Response training is another tool in our arsenal. By discouraging robberies, and effectively responding to those that do occur, we protect the safety of pharmacy employees, customers, and the public, and reduce the amount of narcotics that reach the street.”

The Pharmacy Robbery Prevention and Response training, provided to pharmacies by law enforcement, will teach pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, clerks, and other pharmacy personnel how to deter a robbery, what to do when a robbery occurs, and what to do after a robbery occurs. The adoption of this training’s content by pharmacies is not required but rather a series of recommendations to make pharmacy premises resistant to robberies.

Examples of effective deterrents include:

· Geographic location

· Categories, amount, and accessibility of drug stock

· Security equipment

· Physical design

· Management practices

“The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin is deeply grateful for the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s leadership and partnership in creating a pharmacy robbery prevention and response training program,” said Danielle Laurent, Director of Public Affairs at the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin. “Due in large part to the prescription drug abuse epidemic, pharmacy robberies are an all-too-common occurrence in pharmacies across the state of Wisconsin. It is imperative that pharmacy professionals and law enforcement are aware of methods to deter robbery, while also knowing how to respond in the event of a robbery to ensure the safety of pharmacy professionals and their patients. PSW is honored to partner with the Attorney General and the Department of Justice on this training program and we look forward to continued partnerships on prescription drug abuse initiatives.”

Pharmacy robberies have occurred in all corners of the state, in rural, suburban, and urban areas. Anybody with information related to a pharmacy robbery or other criminal behavior is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

For more information about prescription drug abuse, please visit: www.doseofrealitywi.gov