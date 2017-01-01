Woman accused of embezzling over $86,000 from Walmart

Kris A Campbell, 55 of Union Grove has been charged with Theft-Movable Property >$10,000 and was given a $5,000 signature bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint on December 9, 2016, Mount Pleasant Police began an investigation into an embezzlement complaint initiate by Walmart’s Global Investigations department. Walmart conducted an internal review of potential payroll fraud and identified the defendant as a person potentially engaging in payroll fraud. Global investigations determined that Campbell was compensated for bereavement, jury duty and reporting pay from 3/8/2013 to 8/19/2016. Campbell was compensated with $86,339.17 of unearned benefits for 4,418.17 hours of unearned benefit time during that period. Campbell worked for Walmart located at 3049 S. Oakes Rd in Sturtevant, County of Racine, Wisconsin during that time as well as Walmart in West Milwaukee.

Invvestigators for Walmart spoke to Campbell regarding the potential payroll fraud. Campbell admitted that she received the $86,339.27 into her bank accounts. Campbell admitted that she did not take any steps to return the unearned funds. Campbell did deny entering the unauthorized hours herself.

Mount Pleasant Investigators spoke with Campbell and she indicated that she would be participating in the interview. Campbell later indicated that she would be seeking legal counsel. Investigators has not received a response from Campbell or her attorney,the criminal complaint reads