Woman charged with attempted homicide after argument ends with shots fired

Latoya M Lewis, 32 of Racine has been charged with attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, three counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery and Possession of THC. Her bail has been set at $50,000 cash. Her preliminary hear is scheduled for April 12, 2017

According to the criminal complaint On 4/3/17, at 6:18 p.m. Racine Police were dispatched reference a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers located a couple on the front porch of the residence. Officers noticed a large bulge in the victims front sweatshirt pocket.He stated, “I have a .45 in my front pocket that she (LEWIS) was shooting in the house.” and stated that LEWIS fired the gun inside the house and that 3 of their 4 children were still inside.

Officer’s located three juveniles inside the residence. One of the children, was not in the residence when officers arrived, but walked up and stated that the the couple had been arguing and heard 2 gunshots called 911 and went to get a relative.

Officers spoke with a relative who stated this was the third time he had come to the residence that day for the couple fighting. He said he had been there about one hour earlier to help them settle the argument. He said LEWIS kicked him out because she was intoxicated and upset.

The victim stated they were arguing and he was downloading divorce papers off the internet and began to strike him with her fists in his head and face area causing pain and injury. Officers observed cuts and bleeding on the victims left and right hand near his fingernails and cuts and swelling to his lower lip as well as blood on his right ear.

The criminal complaint states that the argument escalated when LEWIS reached under the bed and produced a firearm where the victim stated that LEWIS cocked the firearm and fired the gun two times inside their bedroom.

Inside the residence, a bullet hole in the plaster in the hallway, directly in line with the entrance to the master bedroom where the fight occurred. There was another bullet hole located in the north wall of the master bedroom. There were also two spent shell casings inside the bedroom next to the bed on the floor and 2 live .45 caliber bullets on the floor as well and observed a bag of green leafy substance on the end table next to the bed.