Woman charged with attempted homicide after March 28th shooting on Racine Street

Jasmine J Phillips, 27 of Racine has been charged with attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Discharge Firearm/Vehicle-Towards Person and Operate Firearm While Intoxicated. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash after appearing Wednesday afternoon in court. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6, 2017

According to the criminal complaint On 03/28/17, 8:56 a.m.hrs, Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Racine St. reference a gunshot victim on the corner. The complainant heard three gunshots and saw a possible victim standing by a tan vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim who was standing outside a vehicle stating he had been shot at by the defendant who had fled the scene. The victim was not struck by gunfire and there were no visible injuries.

The victim told police that that his “baby momma,” the defendant, chased him in his car and shot at him. The defendant stated that they they no longer together and via a text message the defendant stated she was on her way to Gateway to kill him, the complaint reads.

The criminal complaint states that the victim thought the defendant was going to crash into his vehicle as he began to turn around, and he observed Jasmine pointing a handgun at him through her driver side window. The victim stated he ducked down in his seat to avoid being struck by the gunfire and heard three gunshots.

Police did observe three bullet holes to the driver side door and window area of the vehicle the victim had been driving.

Investigators took the defendant into custody and state that her 4 year old child was present in the vehicle and that the child had witnessed what had happened and explained to officers. Police recovered the weapon and when interviewing the defendant, she was found to be under the influence and a a PBT result was .087 and she was taken to the emergency room for a blood draw, of which the results are pending.