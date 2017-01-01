Woman faces drug and OWI charges after reckless driving on I-94

At 3:29 p.m. on 04-07-17 the Racine County Communications Center took several 911 call of a reckless driver on I-94 going south bound from highway G. The callers stated that the reckless driver was in a silver car and that the driver appeared to be falling asleep while driving. The callers advised that the vehicle was swerving across all three lanes of traffic at times. Another caller then called and stated that the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of the highway K south bound off ramp and highway K and appeared to be asleep behind the wheel and that traffic was backing up behind it. The vehicle then started moving again and got back on the interstate south bound. Racine County Sheriff deputies located the car on south bound I-94 as it was exiting the interstate at highway KR. The vehicle was stopped after it went off the road way while trying to negotiate the off ramp and then got back on the roadway. Upon initial contact with the female operator, the deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the car consistent with the use of heroin.

The operator stated that she was on her way to work on highway 20 and must have missed her exit and was just tired. RASO K9 squad was also on scene and the K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver then admitted that she uses drugs including heroin and that she had used heroin earlier in the day before driving. The operator was then put through and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for OWI 1st. In the vehicle deputies located several bindles of heroin (totaling 6.5 grams), a pill bottle containing marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The operator is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

OWI 1 st

Possession of Heroin with the intent to sell

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens that called in this reckless driver and helped get a person operating under the influence of drugs off the roadway before anyone was hurt or injured by her.