Woman Steals 88 Year-Old Woman’s Purse Says “She Was Arrested For Something Petty”



Dailanique N Jones, 20 of Racine has been charged with felony Theft-Movable Property-Special Facts (repeater enhancer). She made her initial appearance today in Racine Circuit Court and was given a $400 cash bond. Racine County Jail inmate records also shows that a hold has been placed on her by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for convictions in 2016. Preliminary hearing on February 23, 201

According to the criminal complaint the Racine Police Department reports that on February 3, 2017, at approximately 3:47 p.m., officers responded to 5500 Durand Avenue (Boston Store), in regards to a robbery. The suspect was described as a female wearing a gray hoodie with a yellow patch on it and black stretch pants.

Upon arrival to the area, officers observed the suspect and stopped her. Officers responded to Boston Store and spoke with a witness. The daughter stated that she was shopping with her 88-year-old mother, and stated that as she was standing at a check-out register, her mother was near the exit doors, and she heard her mother state, “She took my purse!” The daughter stated that she ran out of the store after Jones, and that she dialed 911 as she was running. The daughter stated that Jones threatened her to leave her alone or that she (Jones) would shoot her (the daughter).

The daughter stated that she was able to take multiple photographs of the defendant as she was running. The daughter stated that Jones first dropped her mother’s purse and then eventually dropped her mother’s wallet.

Officers poke with victim, who stated that she was seated on her walker near the exit doors at Boston Store. and noticed the defendant hovering around her, and shortly thereafter, the defendant snatched her purse off the handle of the walker on which she was seated.The daughter and at a good samaritan ran after Jones.

Officers were able to review surveillance footage of the incident and it shows the victim sitting on the chair of her walker while Jones hovers around her and eventually snatches purse from the handle of. The daughter and an unidentified person are seen running after Jones.

While at Racine County Jail, Jones stated, “I have seven years over me for the same thing,” and then told another inmate that she was arrested for something “petty.”

Correction. The victim will be 89 this year, she is currently 88. The complaint listed her as 89 in the verbage