Woof Gang Rescue Valentine Pitty Party-Adoption Fees Reduced

Are you feeling lonely with Valentines Day coming up? Well, you don’t have too!!! We are doing a Adopt your Valentine Pitty Party!!! We are reducing the fees for our wonderful pittys to help them find there own valentines to $50.00!!! From now until February 14th, pittys adoption fees are reduced! Come on down to the facility Tuesday, February 7th where the fosters will be there from 930am- 3pm then from 5pm- 730pm you can meet Eskimo, Mavis, Rizzo, and Cruz!!!!

Our pittys included in this special are Eskimo, Mavis, Boomer, Kain, Hippa, and Cruz. Apply today for your very own Valentine or come meet the pups!!!! 1535 Layard Ave Racine Wi or visit our website at www.woofgangrescue.com