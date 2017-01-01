WWBIC and Gateway Present-Strong Women Strong Coffee

With March designated as Women’s History Month, WWBIC and Gateway are taking the opportunity to celebrate women, women entrepreneurs and women professionals through a networking event called Strong Women Strong Coffee. The event will feature Wendy Baumann, WWBIC President, Advocate and Leader. Baumann is currently in her 23rd year at the helm of WWBIC. She is a nationally-recognized leader in microenterprise, small business development, financial education and social enterprise with a focus on advancing women, minority and lower-wealth individuals. Wendy has presented in venues ranging from the Global Microfinance Summit to the United Nations! The event will take place on Thursday, March 16th from 7:30 am – 9:00 am at Gateway Technical College’s, Center for Bioscience Building, Room 120.

Fueled by caffeine and passionate, this networking event melds business professionals and entrepreneurs, encouraging growth and meaningful connections in the community. To register, please call (262) 898-5000 or visit www.wwbic.com.