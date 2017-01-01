XPO Logistics is HIRING!

Dock Workers & Truck Driver Students

To apply visit XPO LOGISTICS-Jobs

Search Franklin

Dock Worker

Efficiently sort, handle, load and unload palletized and non-palletized freight using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including pallet jack, forklift and by hand.

 Shifts: 4am-10am Or 4pm-9pm

 Monday-Friday (NO WEEKENDS)

 Prior dock/warehouse experience in transportation industry is a plus.

 Prior forklift experience in a freight / less than truckload environment preferred.

 Prior experience loading and unloading trailers preferred.

 Pass a company paid Post-Offer, Pre-Hire screen (physical essential functions) test.

Part Time – 25-30 hours/week

Great starting wages at $15.69/hr. (increases

at 6 & 12 mos.)

Great potential for full time, training and advancement opportunities!

Truck Driver Student

The Driver Sales Representative Student (DSR Student) Program is an intensive twelve module

training program consists of classroom education and hands on driving experience.

 Must work as a dock worker for a minimum of 30 days prior to start of classroom training

 Must meet all job requirements of Dock Worker

 Part time (25-30 hrs) as Dock Worker – $15.69/hr.

 Ability to work a designated shift prior to or following a 4-hr unpaid classroom training session.

 Available to work a variety of shifts (days, evenings, nights and weekends)

 Under supervision, safely operate tractor-trailer combination (doubles, triples where applicable)

 Obtain Class A CDL permit and within 90 days obtain Class A CDL with HazMat,doubles/triples/

Tankers endorsements

 Maintain records in accordance with FMCSR, DOT, and company policies

Requirements:

 Must be 21 yrs. of age or older

 Safe driving record and history

 Pass DOT drug test and have no prior positive tests or refusals

 Pass company DOT physical

 Pass company paid Post Offer Pre-Hire Screen

(physical essential functions) test