Adopt Chewy! He’s a good boy and calm!

Chewy is believed to be a smaller Leonberger mix. He is a neutered male, approximately 1.5 -2 years old. Chewy was found wandering up and down the highway and brought into a shelter. He is about 60-70 lbs and still needs some groceries. His foster says “he is a good boy and calm”. He loves being around people and does good with their multiple other dogs. They have older children who love him but no cats they are unknown right now. He is such a handsome boy and now a lucky mutt and looking for his forever home. As we learn more about Chewy in his foster home we will update information and pictures. His adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/