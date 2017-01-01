Adopt Jack! He loves to play and run

Jack is so handsome!

Jack is an approx 4 yr old (est DOB 03/31/2013) neutered male Australian Cattle Dog/Husky mix weighing in at 57.8 lbs and is fully grown. Jack was dumped as a puppy in rural Oklahoma and taken in by an older couple. Unfortunately, the older man has been diagnosed with cancer and can no longer properly care for Jack. Jack is kid friendly but is NOT good with cats. He has a dominant personality and therefore does best with calmer/submissive dogs. He will challenge other dominant male dogs his size or larger and won’t back down from a scrappy female either. He would love to be someone’s only dog and we feel that he would do well out in a rural setting-without a lot of stuff happening out in the street and surrounding area. He is a moderately active dog who loves to run and play. Jack would do best in a semi-active home. He has a go-getter personality and will keep you motivated to get outside and move. He would do best in a home with a fenced yard given his husky mix heritage but could be adopted out to a home with an un-fenced yard as long as he was always tethered when outside. Jack’s adoption fee of $100+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!