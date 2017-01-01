Adopt Rover! He’s a sweet dog that loves to give kisses and cuddle

Rover is listed as a lab mix and just barely a year old. Rover is a sweet dog that still has a lot of puppy energy. He loves to give kisses and cuddle. He also is great with kids and other dogs. His foster doesn’t think he would be cat friendly because of the way he chases bunnies, squirrels, ducks or anything else he sees. He also is good in his crate, but does not need to be crated when he is home alone, because he is such a good boy. Rover’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/