Air Quality Alert issued August 01 at 5:27PM CDT by NWS

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR KENOSHA COUNTY… THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE WHICH WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS PEOPLE IN KENOSHA COUNTY. THE AIR QUALITY INDEX IS EXPECTED TO REACH THE UNHEALTHY LEVEL