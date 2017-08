Angelcare Pet Resort is HIRING!

Immediate opening for full time or part time pet camp counselors, 7am -12pm Mon through Friday, some weekends and holidays.

This is a customer care and pet care position it includes clerical work, computer work, care of the pets and property maintenance, apply in person at Angelcare Animal Hospital 6915 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant Wisconsin located next to the Summit restaurant.