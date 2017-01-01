August 11th-Dunkin Donuts Cop on a Rooftop

For the sixth year in a row, law enforcement officers throughout the state will stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin. Police officers will be spread out across the state at various Dunkin’ Donuts locations to heighten awareness and raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

In return for the police officers “doing time” at their restaurants, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $5,000 to the organization. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a FREE medium hot or iced coffee coupon.

Racine area locations

Mount Pleasant: 1215 North Green Bay Road

Racine: 6026 Washington Ave.

Sturtevant: 9209 Durant Ave

For a complete listing please visit http://www.specialolympicswisconsin.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Dunkin-Donuts.pdf