August 16th Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Kelly Services

August 16, 2017

9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Hiring for:

Packaging (Material Handlers) $9.50/hr – 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts

Forklift Operator – Prior forklift experience is preferred –$11.50 – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd shift

Line Lead – Prior experience is preferred – Pay – $11/hr based on experience – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd shifts available

Clerk – Prior clerical or clerk experience is preferred – $11/hr based on ex-perience – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd shifts are available

Machine Operator – Prior machine operator experience preferred – $10.00/hr based on experience – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd shifts available

Mechanic – Candidate needs to be Mechanically inclined – Prior mainte-nance experience preferred – $15/hr – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd shift