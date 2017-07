August 1st-Mount Pleasant Police Lakeside COP House-National Night Out/Movie Night

Join Village of Mount Pleasant Police – Lakeside COP House¬†at 2237 Meads Street on August 1st 5pm. We will have a DJ, Face painters, Bouncy House, Games, Grilled food and much much more! And at 830pm the Parks Dept will be showing Disney’s “Moana” behind the COP House!