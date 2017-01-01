August 20th-Cruizin for the COPs House

The 1st annual Cruizin’ for the COP’S House Motorcycle ride will be held Sunday, August 20th. We have a great day full of fun and excitement planned.

Our day starts at Racine House of Harley at 900 am. We offer pre-registration at Racine House of Harley…prices are $30 for a rider/$40 with a passenger. This price will include an awesome goody bag, one collectible ride patch, food ticket and many numerous surprises!

At 10 am sharp, it will be kickstands up and we are off on this police escorted ride. First stop will be at the COP House. We will have self guided tours, guest speakers and a little snack. Don’t worry, this stop is short. Before you know it, it will be kickstands up, and off we go. This portion of the ride will take us through the beautiful country side on the way to our next stop.

We will make a stop in Burlington, just to stretch our legs. Once again, this is not a long stop. After we leave we will make our way back to Route 20 Outhouse. There we will have live music provided by Rude Neighbors and Class Reunion. There will be some awesome food, 50/50 raffles, silent auction and basket raffles…plus a couple other surprises!

We hope you will be able to join us on this fun filled day…even if you don’t ride, come for the party at Route 20. The party is open to the public starting at 2 pm, and we will only charge you $10 for our dinner buffet. We hope many can join us! Please like and share this event and let’s raise some money for the COP’S house!

***For up to date information please visit our Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/cruizinforthecops***