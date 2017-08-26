August 26-MS Apple Orchard Walk

Apple Holler is proud to present our 13th Annual MS Apple Orchard FUNdraiser to “Put some BITE into the FIGHT against MS!” on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The Orchard Walk will take place in the apple orchard of the Apple Holler Family Farm. Walkers are welcome to tour the 1 mile route and pick a FREE bag of beautiful Paula Red apples. Also, you included is a delicious farm fresh breakfast – apple pancakes! All Orchard Walk participants with a paid registration by August 10th will also receive a FREE Orchard Walk t-shirt to commemorate the event. Raffle tickets are also available. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the MS Society, Wisconsin Chapter.

**Register by August 1st to be entered in a special drawing for a Fall Hayride & Campfire Package complete with s’mores & cider for 20 people.**

The registration fee for individual walkers is $25.00

Apple Pancake Breakfast 7:00 – 11:00 am

Orchard Walk Check In: 7:30 – 9:00 am

Official Ribbon Cutting & Orchard Walk 9:00 am

Raffle Drawing for Door Prizes 10:30 am

Check out our Facebook event for up to date information MS Orchard Walk & Fundraiser