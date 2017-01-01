August 27th-Case Baseball Community Home Run Derby & Alumni Game

Looking for something fun to do for a really great cause? Case Baseball Community Home Run Derby

& Alumni Game

Sunday, August 27 at 1 PM – 6 PM

Haban Park

1330 Borgardt Rd, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Watch TWO Home Run Derbys!

Find out who wins between the current Case Baseball team and the alumni!

​Concessions!

Case Baseball Merchandise for sale!

Live DJ!

Activities for all ages!

Family Friendly!

Catch up with old friends!

50/50 Raffle!

Mascot Race!

On field games between innings!

Sponsor an inning for $100 and be the announcer!

(Contact CaseBaseballBWC@gmail.com if interested)

If you want to participate in the HR Derby or play as an alumni, register via our FB Events

Spectator cost: $5

Reserve your Ticket at: https://casebaseball.yapsody.com/event/index/127141/community-home-run-derby-alumni-game

Make payment to https://racine.revtrak.net/Business-Services/chs-baseball-donations/

or mail cash/check to:

Case Baseball HR Derby

3553 N Kimberly Lane

Franksville, WI 53126

Checks Made Payable to Racine Unified School District with “Case Baseball Project” in the memo line.

All proceeds go towards Case Baseball – Building a Winning Culture Project.

Hosted by the Case Baseball – Building a Winning Culture Committee