August 27th-Case Baseball Community Home Run Derby & Alumni Game

Looking for something fun to do for a really great cause?  Case Baseball Community Home Run Derby
& Alumni Game
Sunday, August 27 at 1 PM – 6 PM
Haban Park
1330 Borgardt Rd, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

Watch TWO Home Run Derbys!
Find out who wins between the current Case Baseball team and the alumni!
​Concessions!
Case Baseball Merchandise for sale!
Live DJ!
Activities for all ages!
Family Friendly!
Catch up with old friends!
50/50 Raffle!
Mascot Race!
On field games between innings!

Sponsor an inning for $100 and be the announcer!
(Contact CaseBaseballBWC@gmail.com if interested)

If you want to participate in the HR Derby or play as an alumni, register via our FB Events

Spectator cost: $5
Reserve your Ticket at: https://casebaseball.yapsody.com/event/index/127141/community-home-run-derby-alumni-game

Make payment to https://racine.revtrak.net/Business-Services/chs-baseball-donations/

 or mail cash/check to:
Case Baseball HR Derby
3553 N Kimberly Lane
Franksville, WI 53126
Checks Made Payable to Racine Unified School District with “Case Baseball Project” in the memo line.

All proceeds go towards Case Baseball – Building a Winning Culture Project.

Hosted by the Case Baseball – Building a Winning Culture Committee