Beach Hazards Statement issued July 27 at 3:14AM CDT until July 28 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION… LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS ARE