Beach Hazards Statement issued July 27 at 6:44PM CDT until July 28 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING… * HIGH WAVE ACTION… LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS ARE EXPECTED. CONDITIONS ARE LIFE THREATENING. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS…EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS…EXPECTED.