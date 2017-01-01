Business is growing, come join the UNFI Team-Hiring Selectors

“Business is growing, come join the UNFI team!”

Better work… and more play. Outstanding work-life balance. Great pay. Excellent conditions.

UNFI IS THE LEADING INDEPENDENT NATIONAL DISTRIBUTOR OF NATURAL, ORGANIC, SPECIALTY FOODS AND RELATED PRODUCTS I. THE UNITED STATES, OUR HR DEPARTMENT TO GUARANTEE AN INTERVIEW.

NOW HIRING: Selectors

4-Day Work Week starting at 9:30am

Incentives based on performance

$14.75/hour with an increase after 6 months

Paid weekly on Fridays

Outstanding benefits — Medical, Dental, Vision, Flex Spending, 401k with company match, and more!

Complete application at www.unfi.com