Dense Fog Advisory issued August 30 at 2:57AM CDT until August 30 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS

…Areas of Dense fog this morning… …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING… The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Dense Fog Advisory…which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning. * TIMING…Until 9 am.